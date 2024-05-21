 Shujaa land in Miramas to prepare for onslaught at World Series return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The national men’s rugby sevens team, Shujaa, has landed in Miramas, France, to pitch camp ahead of the World SVNS Series qualification tournament to be played in Madrid.

The team finished fifth at the final World Chalenger Series event in Munich, Germany, over the weekend, before traveling to Miramas.

The result in Munich, meant Shujaa were assured of finishing second overall on the standings at the close of the Series.

Heading to Madrid, they will take on Challenger winners Uruguay, Chile and Germany where the top team will qualify for next season’s World Series.

Co-Captain Vincent Onyala says the team is upbeat and motivated ahead of the Madrid tournament, and says they will give their all to ensure they qualify.

“This is a place where we had planned to be and our ambitions and goals will be fulfilled. We are really determined to make it happen especially for the young guys who have never experienced playing in a world series and wearing that jersey to compete against the best players in the world,” Onyala said.

He believes Kenya getting back to the World Series will be massive for the game in the country as it will open up more opportunities after one season in the dark.

Onyala has meanwhile asked Kenyan fans in Madrid to come out in huge numbers and give the team support to enable them make a quick return to the top flight of global sevens rugby.

The pools for the HSBC SVNS Play-off in Madrid see Uruguay and Germany face the USA and Canada in Pool A, while Kenya and Chile join Spain and Samoa in Pool B.

The tournament is set for May 31-June 2.