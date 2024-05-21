Steeplechase specialist Wanjiru dreaming of glory at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mercy Wanjiru (R) leads Leah Jeruto in the women's 3000m Steeplechase. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Steeplechase specialist Wanjiru dreaming of glory at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Kenya’s Mercy Wanjiru is dreaming of a first ever Olympics appearance after securing her place on the team to next month’s Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Cameroon.

The 2019 African Games 3000m steeplechase silver medalist said she is hopeful of clinching a top two position at next month’s national trials for the quadrennial games.

“Yes…of course, I want to be on the team to Paris. I have already met the qualifying time and the only thing left is to at least finish in a top two position at the national trials. I will be competing for a place on the team,” the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete said.

Her immediate focus, however, will be on the continental showdown in Douala where she admits the competition will be cutthroat than it seems on paper.

“Each of the competitors in Cameroon have their strengths and weakness. They have prepared in different ways and so I wouldn’t be able to say with certainty that I am going to win gold. As per now, the target is to finish in the podium places,” the Ngong-based runner said.

Wanjiru was all smiles on Tuesday evening after clocking 9:45.08 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“My biggest wish coming into today’s competition was to make the final team for the African Championships. I am happy I made it because I have been working hard towards it,” Wanjiru, whose last competition was at the national cross country championships in March, said.

Another KDF athlete, Leah Jeruto, clocked 9:50.57 in second as Central Rift’s Judy Chepkoech came third in 9:51.65.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Mercy Wanjiru surges ahead in the women’s 3000m steeplechase during the national championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Speaking at the same time, Jeruto was in seventh heaven after booking her place in the team — her second ever appearance at the international level for the country.

“My target was to finish in the top three and I had told myself that I would work hard towards it. This is my second time representing Kenya since 2017 when I competed in the 400m hurdles at the World Under 18 Championships (in Nairobi). I decided to shift to steeplechase because I had the technique to jump over the barriers,” Jeruto said.

The 24-year-old is happy to have grown in leaps and bounds since making that shift but believes she is not the finished product yet.

“I would say that I have improved a lot and I hope to win a medal in Cameroon. However, I still need to work on my speed and that is what I will concentrate on when I go back to training,” Jeruto said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved