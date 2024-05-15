Everton offered financing to complete new stadium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Everton's Goodison Park stadium

English Premiership

Everton offered financing to complete new stadium

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – Everton have been offered a loan of up to £150m by a private equity firm specialising in ‘distressed debt’ to help finance the completion of the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

New York-based GDA Luma Capital has presented a debt financing proposal to provide stability amid the backdrop of the takeover uncertainty with discussions ongoing, as first reported by Bloomberg., external

The offer is subject to due diligence and BBC Sport understands it is a straightforward loan and there is no trigger for equity in the club or being involved in the takeover process.

Everton have declined to comment.

In December, the club said the 52,888-capacity stadium remains on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024 and for the move from Goodison Park to be made by the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

777 Partners agreed to buy current owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake in September, but there is increasing question marks over the takeover following concerning developments around the Miami-based firm.

On Tuesday, Moshiri extended the sales and purchase agreement until the end of this month, giving 777 more time to try to complete the deal.

One of the conditions imposed by the Premier League for 777 to be given the green light is to fund about £100m for the completion of the club’s new stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Costs for the project have spiralled from an initial £500m to more than £800m, which was disclosed in Premier League documents relating to the club’s appeal over their 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

GDA Luma describes itself as providing “capital solutions” to companies facing “complex financial and operational challenges”.

Earlier this month, 777 held discussions with the firm to see whether debt financing could be offered.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved