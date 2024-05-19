City beat Arsenal on the line to clinch fourth consecutive EPL title - Capital Sports
Rodri celebrates his third goal for Man City. PHOTO/Man City/Twitter

English Premiership

City beat Arsenal on the line to clinch fourth consecutive EPL title

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19 – Manchester City edged out Arsenal on the line to clinch their fourth consecutive English Premier League title following a 3-1 victory over West Ham on the final day of action on Sunday.

City became the first ever team in Premier League history to win four titles in a row, while Arsenal were left licking their wounds despite laboring to a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Heading to the final game of the season, City had fate in their hands as they held a two-point lead, and only needed victory at the Olympic Stadium in London to clinch the crown.

-More to follow

