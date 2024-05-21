Mohamed Salah vows to fight at Liverpool amid exit reports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 21 – Mohamed Salah has given his strongest indication yet about his future at Liverpool by saying he will “fight like hell” to win trophies for the club next season.

The Egypt international, 31, enters the final year of his Liverpool contract next month and no deal has yet been reached between the club and Salah to prolong his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad for Salah in the final days of last summer’s transfer window, but a renewed bid from the Saudi Pro League to recruit Salah is anticipated during the forthcoming transfer window.

With Jurgen Klopp stepping down as manager at the weekend after eight-and-a-half years in charge — and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed as his successor on a three-year contract — doubts over Salah’s future have intensified.

In a post on social media, Salah has hinted at being at Liverpool next season after saying he wants to deliver more success to the club.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah said. “Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Salah also praised outgoing coach Klopp, who he clashed with on the touchline at West Ham United recently after being named as a substitute against the Hammers.

“It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years,” Salah said alongside a picture of him and Klopp. “I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.”

New manage Slot will take charge of Liverpool officially on June 1, with his first game set to be the preseason friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh on July 26.

With Salah not participating in a major international tournament this summer, he is likely to be involved in Slot’s first game, while Liverpool teammates involved at the Copa America and Euro 2024 get a summer break.

-By ESPN