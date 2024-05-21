‘Medal for my motherland:’ Kwamboka eyes podium finish at Africa Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Kenya’s Gladys Kwamboka believes the time is ripe for her to clinch her maiden medal when she competes at next month’s Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Kwamboka said her minimum target is to finish on the podium in what will be her second ever appearance in the national team singlet at the international level.

“My aim when I go to Cameroon is to win a medal for my country. It doesn’t matter which medal but my minimum target is to finish in the podium places. I am confident that I can do it,” the National Police Service (NPS) athlete said.

Kwamboka secured her place on Team Kenya when she clocked 32:43.4 to finish second in the women’s 10,000m at Tuesday’s National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek timed 32:31.8 to clinch first place whereas South Rift’s Faith Chepkoech clocked 33:04.0 in third.

Kwamboka conceded the race was no walk in the park but was nonetheless satisfied with her effort.

“It was not an easy race but I gave it my all according to how much I have been training for these championships. The weather today was okay so I can’t complain,” the 28-year-old said.

Equally elated to make the final cut was Chepkoech, who described her performance as ‘mission accomplished.’

Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek celebrates after winning the women’s 10,000m at the national championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“That’s why I came here…to make the team and represent my country in Cameroon. Competing at the African Championships will mean the world for me,” Chepkoech said.

She added that the continental event will more than make up for her failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“I don’t think there is much time left for me to make the Paris Olympics. I will concentrate on the African Championships and hopefully I can come away with a great result,” she said.

The national championships are doubling up as the national trials for the continental championships, set for June 19-24.