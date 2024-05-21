'Medal for my motherland:' Kwamboka eyes podium finish at Africa Champs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gladys Kwamboka (in blue) and Faith Chepkoech in action in the women's 10,000m at the national championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

‘Medal for my motherland:’ Kwamboka eyes podium finish at Africa Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Kenya’s Gladys Kwamboka believes the time is ripe for her to clinch her maiden medal when she competes at next month’s Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Kwamboka said her minimum target is to finish on the podium in what will be her second ever appearance in the national team singlet at the international level.

“My aim when I go to Cameroon is to win a medal for my country. It doesn’t matter which medal but my minimum target is to finish in the podium places. I am confident that I can do it,” the National Police Service (NPS) athlete said.

Kwamboka secured her place on Team Kenya when she clocked 32:43.4 to finish second in the women’s 10,000m at Tuesday’s National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek timed 32:31.8 to clinch first place whereas South Rift’s Faith Chepkoech clocked 33:04.0 in third.

Kwamboka conceded the race was no walk in the park but was nonetheless satisfied with her effort.

“It was not an easy race but I gave it my all according to how much I have been training for these championships. The weather today was okay so I can’t complain,” the 28-year-old said.

Equally elated to make the final cut was Chepkoech, who described her performance as ‘mission accomplished.’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek celebrates after winning the women’s 10,000m at the national championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“That’s why I came here…to make the team and represent my country in Cameroon. Competing at the African Championships will mean the world for me,” Chepkoech said.

She added that the continental event will more than make up for her failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“I don’t think there is much time left for me to make the Paris Olympics. I will concentrate on the African Championships and hopefully I can come away with a great result,” she said.

The national championships are doubling up as the national trials for the continental championships, set for June 19-24.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved