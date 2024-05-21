Who will join Nzoia Sugar on the FKF Premiere League axing table?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – With three matches remaining before the end of the 2023-24 FKF Premier League season, Nzoia Sugar is the first team to be officially relegated from the top flight, and now, one more team will join them on the axing table.

Nzoia played to a 0-0 draw with Nairobi City Stars at home over the weekend, but it was not enough to delay the inevitable for them.

They are now 10 points adrift the play-off zone, which would have been their safest spot, and will now plan for life in the second tier. At the end of the season, one more team will join them in automatic relegation.

That spot is currently occupied by Muhoroni Youth, who were thrashed 3-0 by Gor Mahia over the weekend.

Muhoroni are on 28 points, one behind Shabana, who occupy the play-off slot at 16th. Talanta are two points above with 31, Sofapaka at 14th with 32.

Murang’a Seal (37) and Ulinzi Stars (36) are still mathematically susceptible to the chop, but will be safe if they win one of the two remaining matches.

Capital Sports looks at the bottom teams, and their remaining matches, and who will most likely survive.

Muhoroni Youth

Photo/MUHORONI YOUTH FC FACEBOOK

Accused by many teams in the league of using unorthodox means to win matches at their backyard, Muhoroni haven’t helped themselves much with their anti-football and intimidation tactics.

They have won only five matches this season, three at home and two away. In the last three games of the season, they play twice at home, against fellow strugglers FC Talanta and Posta Rangers, while they travel away in between, to already relegated Nzoia.

Fate is out of their hands, and they will need to win their matches and hope the teams above them drop points.

Shabana FC

Tore Bobe have virtually played away all season, as their traditional home ground, the Gusii Stadium has been under renovation whole season. They have played their home matches at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay, and once at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Shabana FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s men need to win their remaining matches, but can guarantee safety if they win their next two and Muhoroni lose in at least one.

They play back to back at home in tough matches when the league resumes mid-June, playing against AFC Leopards and Bidco United.

Their last match of the season will be reminiscent of their triumphant victory in the National Super League last season, when they beat Murang’a Seal to clinch the crown.

They return to the St. Sebastian Park on the final day of the season, once again against Seal.

FC Talanta

The Communication Authority of Kenya-sponsored team is three points adrift of automatic relegation, and also just need two wins to affirm safety.

Their next match, against fellow strugglers Muhoroni will be key in this hunt. A win will take them six points clear, and will need only one point from their remaining two games against champions Gor Mahia and Bandari to assure full safety.

Sofapaka

Batoto ba Mungu are four points away from the automatic drop zone, and one win might be enough to assure them of a place in the top flight next season.

They host champions Gor Mahia, before playing away to Nairobi City Stars, and finish their season at home against relegated Nzoia Sugar.