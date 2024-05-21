Quansah & Wharton in provisional England Euros squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21 – England manager Gareth Southgate has picked the uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton in his provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Everton centre-back Branthwaite was key in his side securing Premier League safety this season, while Liverpool centre-back Quansah and team-mate Jones, who plays in midfield, helped the Reds finish third in the top flight.

Wharton impressed at Palace following his move from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window and his team-mates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson have also been included by Southgate.

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Burnley keeper James Trafford have also made a training squad which will include about 30 players.

The squad is set to be officially confirmed at 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

There are reports Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has been omitted, while Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has also missed out.

England fixture schedule

Friendlies (all times BST)

Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 June, 19:45 at St James’ Park)

Iceland (7 June, 19:45 at Wembley)

Euro 2024 group stage

Serbia (16 June, 20:00 in Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark (20 June, 17:00 in Frankfurt)

Slovenia (25 June, 20:00 in Cologne)

More to follow.