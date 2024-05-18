Champs Nuggets To Host Timberwolves In Hit Game 7 On ESPN Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 18 – Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are taking on Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis tonight, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, and Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly-anticipated Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday night, as the NBA postseason is nearing its defining stages on ESPN this weekend.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks are currently leading the series 3-2 and will have an opportunity to close it down in Game 6 tonight, which would give them their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000. Brunson has been unstoppable offensively this postseason, leading the league with 33.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Cameroon’s Siakam (20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game) will look to use his 2019 NBA championship season experience and make sure the Pacers take care of business at home, where they have not lost yet in the series.

The Pacers were outrebounded 53-29 in Game 5 though, and will need to better take care of the ball in the paint. Should they force Game 7, it would come down to one last matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York this Sunday.

In Saturday night’s Western Conference Semifinals, the Mavericks (lead 3-2) will look to close out their best-of-seven series against the Thunder at American Airlines Center in Dallas but realize the enormity of the task at hand.

Both teams split their opening games at home, with then Dallas winning Game 5 in Oklahoma City, and now OKC having a chance to steal another one on the road and bring the competition back home for a Game 7. OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game) and Mavs’ Luka Doncic (27.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9 assists per game) leave about everything on the floor night in and night out, and if the previous games are anything to go by, there is still a lot to play for in this series.

Finally, Sunday night will see Jokic (28.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game) and Co. trying to forget their disastrous outing in Minnesota this morning, which saw them lose Game 6 to the Timberwolves by a staggering 45 points. Nothing worked for the Nuggets in Game 6 – they were outrebounded 62-43, shot 19.4 percent from behind the arc, and their 70 total points were a season low.

Tied at 3-3, the series now moves for one final game to Denver. Sunday’s game promises a spectacular finish to the series which saw the Wolves win the first two games, then Denver winning the following three, including two in a row in Minnesota, until Edwards (30.2 points per game, 4th in the NBA) and Co. turned their fortunes around in a way which leaves us all wondering who will advance to the Western Conference Finals come Sunday night.

NBA ON ESPN THIS WEEKEND

Saturday, May 18 – NY Knicks @ Indiana Pacers (Knicks lead 3-2) 3:30 a.m. EAT

Sunday, May 19 – Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks (Mavs lead 3-2) 3:00 a.m. EAT

Sunday, May 19/Monday, May 20 – Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets (series tied 3-3) TBD

All the games of the 2023-24 NBA season are available in Kenya on NBA League Pass.