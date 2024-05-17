Gor Mahia head coach McKinstry to leave after Muhoroni match - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry gives instructions during a training session. PHOTO/Gor Mahia/Twitter

Football

Gor Mahia head coach McKinstry to leave after Muhoroni match

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry will leave the country after Sunday’s FKF Premier League match against Muhoroni Youth, where they will potentially clinch their record extending 21st league crown.

McKinstry will be travelling to Gambia, where he will conclude his deal to become the country’s head coach and be formally unveiled, just in time for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

According to a source in Gambia, McKinstry will use next weekend’s break to start his job as the national team head coach.

After next weekend’s break for the FKF Cup, in which Gor are not involved in, there will be a further international break, for the World Cup qualifiers.

“McKinstry will be in the country where he will sign his contract and will be unveiled. After the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he will fly back to Nairobi to finish the season with Gor before travelling back for good,” a source in Gambia, close to the Federation, told Capital Sports.

The Irishman agreed to become the Gambian national team head coach, succeeding Belgian Tom Saintfiet, who resigned after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He will be taking charge of his fourth national team in Africa, having been in charge of Sierra Leone, Rwanda and Uganda.

McKinstry had wanted to travel to Gambia after he has already wrapped up the league title defense with Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo are just one win away from the title, following Thursday evening’s 0-0 draw with KCB FC.

In this article:
