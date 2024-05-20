Imperious Wanyonyi storms to victory at Marrakech Diamond League - Capital Sports
Emmanuel Wanyonyi storms to victory at the Marrakech Diamond League. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Imperious Wanyonyi storms to victory at Marrakech Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued with his imperious start to the season after storming to victory at the Marrakech leg of the Diamond League on Sunday night.

Wanyonyi won the 800m race in a time of one minute, 43.84 seconds, ahead of compatriot Wycliffe Kinyamal who finished second.

“The race went very well and I am pleased with my performance today despite the wind being somewhat an obstacle. I appreciated the enthusiastic support from the crowd even though it was a little bit loud,” Wanyonyi said after the race.

He added; “Now, I will prepare for my next race in Eugene and I might participate in Paris and Monaco as well before performing in the Olympic games in which my main goal is to win a medal.”

Meanwhile in the men’s steeplechase, Amos Serem was the best Kenyan finisher as he came home third in eight minutes, 10.82 seconds in a race won by home boy, world champion Soufiane El Bakkali.

