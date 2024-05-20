NOCK support for athletics coaches a timely boost ahead of Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) have been lauded for their financial support towards athletics coaches even as they prepare athletes for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Coach Ruth Bundotich said the support will alleviate them of age-old headaches associated with lack of enough finances to facilitate their activities.

“We have never seen anything like this, the coaches have been struggling despite putting in a lot of work and sacrificing a lot of time, the financial support we are receiving from NOCK is very empowering, it means Coaches can now focus on good results,” Bundotich, who coaches world 5km record holder Agnes Ngetich, said.

The support will go towards daily allowances to the athletes, their pace setters, and coaches, in addition to enhancing the facilitation of their physiotherapy, medical, gym, and transport.

Speaking at the same time, NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku said the support will have a seismic effect not only on the coaches but also on athletes and talent development in the country. Coach Ruth Bundotich at the technical meeting between NOCK and AK. PHOTO/NOCK

“Our athletes are as good and as happy as the coaches handling them, they are the closest people to the athletes, and they are often the unsung heroes. We identified a gap where focus goes to the athletes while coaches only get recognized after the national team has been named,” Mutuku said.

The two were speaking on the sidelines of a technical meeting at Riadha House between NOCK and Athletics Kenya (AK) ahead of the national trials for the Olympics, set for mid next month.

Also present at the meeting was AK vice president Paul Mutwii who said the meeting was necessary to ensure all stakeholders speak from the same script as far as preparations for the Olympics are concerned.

“We are very pleased to be engaging all our stakeholders before the trials, Athletics Kenya is partnering closely with NOCK in its capacity building and in promoting synergies between all parties, Supporting the athlete and their Coach will go a long way,” he said.

Others present at the day-long meeting were AK treasurer David Miano, Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau and technical personnel as well as NOCK deputy treasurer and Olympics Performance Lead, John Ogolla.