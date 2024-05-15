Omune strike halts Police unbeaten record as Tusker bottle lead against City Stars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Victor Omune struck in the second half to give AFC Leopards a 1-0 win over Kenya Police FC in a midweek FKF Premier League match at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Omune, one of two subs in the second half, unleashed a ferocious shot that Patrick Matasi in the law enforcers’ goal could only spill into his net.

Up until then, the match was a see-saw affair with both teams getting good chances to draw first blood.

Clinton Kinanga would have put Police in the driving seat in the first half but Levis Opiyo was hawk-eyed to clear the danger away after the forward was put through by Francis Kahata.

Bonface Munyendo then fired a warning shot to Afande when his half volley midway through the first half almost caught Matasi off his line. Kenya Police goalkeeper Patrick Matasi in action during their match against AFC Leopards. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The second half started on a scrappy note, prompting Thomas Trucha to rejig his side with the introduction of Omune and Victor Otieno for Hassan Beja and Clifton Miheso.

It was a substitution that bore dividends in the 73rd minute when the one-time Harambee Stars trialist found the back of the net with a ‘rocket-propelled-grenade’ of a shot to give Ingwe the lead.

Police responded with a dangerously-placed free kick in the 77th minute but it flew wayward of the goalmouth.

The win continues the 13-time league champions’ ascendancy on the log whereas it condemns Afande to their first loss of the season under coach Salim Babu.

Nonetheless, the law enforcers have the chance to clobber the felines when the two sides clash in the FKF Cup semi-final in a fortnight.

Brewers bottle lead

Elsewhere, at the Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi City Stars came back from 2-0 down at halftime to drew with Tusker.

Mark Kibwage and Erick Kapaito had given the brewers the lead before Simba wa Nairobi came back to share the points courtesy of Samuel Kapen and Mohammed Ali Bajaber goals in the second half.

The 2008/09 league champions Sofapaka enhanced their relegation survival chances with a morale boosting 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at the Machakos Stadium. Nairobi City Stars’ Mohammed Bajaber celebrates his equaliser against Tusker. PHOTO/NAIROBI CITY STARS FC FACEBOOK

Darius Msagha gave Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s side the lead in the 19th minute before Rodgers Kipkemoi added a second in the 39th minute off of a corner kick.

Whereas Batoto Ba Mungu’s relegation woes eased, Nzoia Sugar’s final nail in the coffin was driven in by Kakamega Homeboyz who beat them by a solitary goal at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Fight for survival

Two other relegation threatened sides, Shabana and Talanta played to a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

In Muhoroni, Muhoroni Youth and Bandari FC played out a goalless draw as was the case at the Sportspesa Arena where Murang’a Seal and Kariobangi Sharks ended without either finding the back of the net.

In a lunchtime fixture at the Dandora Stadium, Yakeen Mutheli scored as Ulinzi Stars edged out Bidco United 1-0 to boost their chances of surviving the chop to the lower tier.

Action continues tomorrow with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) hosting league leaders Gor Mahia at the Sportspesa Arena in Murang’a.