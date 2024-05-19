Omanyala finishes second at Atlanta Games as countdown to Paris continues - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala in action in the men's 100m at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/KIP KEINO CLASSIC

Athletics

Omanyala finishes second at Atlanta Games as countdown to Paris continues

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his build-up for the Paris Olympics with a second-place finish at the Atlanta City Games in Atlanta on Saturday.

Omanyala clocked 10.00 in the men’s 100m as South Africa’s Akani Simbine clinched first place in a world lead and season’s best of 9.90.

United States’ Kendall Williams was third in 10.05.

Omanyala reiterated that the ultimate target is to excel at the summer games in which he will be competing for the second time.

“We are taking it a race at a time and it is a long season. The target is the Olympic Games so we are not going to peak too early this time. We are handling each race as it comes, looking at how to get better in every race,” the African 100m champion said.

The race was his first since the World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas where Omanyala competed in the men’s 4x100m relay alongside Mark Otieno, Meshack Babu and Mike Mokamba.

Team Kenya narrowly missed out on Olympics qualification — as well as a medal — after clocking 39.15 to finish fourth.

From Atlanta, Omanyala will be heading to Eugene where he will be running in the men’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League on June 25.

He is also scheduled to compete at the Jamaica Grand Prix on July 1.

In this article:
