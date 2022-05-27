Kenya Women’s Hockey Team intensifies training ahead of Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Ahead of their debut at the Commonwealth Games, the National Women’s Hockey team has intensified training at City Park in preparation for the upcoming Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The team Which recently took part in the African Cup of Nations that were held in Accra, Ghana, won bronze and are in high spirits.

Coach Mesharck Senge is confident he will pick his best 18 out of the provisional squad of 30 in camp.

“We are currently working on adjusting into systems that will get us results because we realize the kind of opposition, we are going to face is not the one we are used to playing in Africa. I think our training is going on as per our plans and moving forward we will test with different opposition for us to get even better,” Senge said.

The Blades, who have been drawn in Pool B will open their campaign on July 29 against defending champions New Zealand, before taking on 2014 winners Australia then play Scotland and wrap it up in an all-African affair against South Africa.

“So far training has been good, we have been training since we qualified and now that we are together in camp it means more training time because we are a team sport. I would like to thank the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya for making the camp a reality,” one of the players Marylyne Wabomba noted.