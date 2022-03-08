Connect with us

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the only goal in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid

Sports

Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot

Published

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid © AFP / FRANCK FIFE

Paris (AFP), Mar 8 – Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named in the squad for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday despite nursing a sore left foot.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner was kicked in the foot in training on Monday but had a “reassuring” medical check-up. The club said he would have a final examination on Tuesday.

Mbappe would be a huge loss were he not to play as he scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over 13-time European champions Real in the first leg in Paris last month.

If he is fit, he could be facing his future club as Real seem to be in the driving seat to sign him when his contract expires in June, although PSG still hope to persuade him to stay.

PSG will be without former Real defensive pillar Sergio Ramos due to a persistent calf problem but he will travel to Spain with the squad.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said last Friday Ramos — who played for Real for 16 years — could still play a pivotal role in providing inside information on his old team-mates.

