FKF PL: Homeboyz go 8 points clear as Gor overwhelm Ulinzi

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Kakamega Homeboyz opened an eight-point Football Kenya Federation lead after seeing off Posta Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

The win now stretches Homeboyz’s points to 43 after playing 20 rounds ahead of second placed Nairobi City Stars who dropped points after being stunned 2-0 by Bidco United with both teams finishing with one man less.

Champions Tusker FC remained third in the standings on 34 points after being held to a 1-1 draw while record 19-time champions Gor Mahia moved to fourth on the table with 34 points thanks to a 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars and they have a match in hand.

In the other results, Mathare United continued its poor run after receiving a 3-0 beating in the hands of Nzoia Sugar while KCB and Sofapaka shared a goalless draw.  

