World Record achievable after Boston Marathon, says inform Jepchirchir

KAPSABET, Kenya, Jan 14 – After demonstrating an outstanding season, Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir believes the coveted women’s marathon world record could be within a striking distance after her debut in the Boston Marathon on April 18.

Jepchirchir, 28, had a season of his lifetime in 2021, clinching the most sought title, Olympic Gold in Tokyo before winning her first World Major marathon in New York City race, and at the end attracting the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who honored her with the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (O.G.W)

Jepchirchir, a half marathon specialist, was also awarded by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) in conjunction with electronics firm LG as the best sports personality in the month of November. Peres Jepchirchir speaking at her Kapsabet home in Eldoret after being awarded the SJAK LG Sports Personalty of the month of November 2020.

Having conquered the half marathon where she won the world title twice (2016 and 2020) and has held the world record in the race set in Gdynia, Poland (1:05:16) is now setting her sights in holding the world fastest time in the full race.

“My next big assignment in the majors will be the Boston Marathon where I will be going for a win on my debut there, but I have plans to break the world record this year after Boston. I will use Boston as a stepping stone towards my fairy tale campaign,” Jepchirchir told Capital Sport at her residence in Kapsabet.

“I have a little bit of tension a little bit because we are going to compete with strong ladies in Boston, but it will depend on that day, it will not be easy but I believe in myself.” Peres Jepchirchir

But the current New York Marathon winner reveals that she will have to consult with her Italy based manager (Gianni Ormadenna) on an appropriate course where to go for the world record currently held by compatriot Brigid Kosgey (2:14:04) she set in Chicago Marathon in 2019.

“Berlin is a faster course than Boston, so personally I would love to break the world record there, but it depends on my manager’s decision. The athletics gods were really kind to my running in November,” Jepchirchir, a mother of one daughter said.

She added, “I mean, winning the New York Marathon the same year I took the Olympic gold in Tokyo was such a great feeling; and being named the best sports personality of the month goes a long way in motivating me to go for greater heights in 2022.” Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir gave her country back to back women’s Olympic marathon titles leading home compatriot Brigid Kosgei

Asked how she intends to approach Boston, Jepchirchir said, “I have kickstarted my preparation for the Boston Marathon where I will be running in April. What’s more, I know Boston is a tough course and hard race with a deep field, but through training I’m working to see how to win this one.”

-World Championship debut? –

Jepchirchir also expressed her desire to win the World Athletics Championship gold if selected by Athletics Kenya for the biannual event slated to be held in July in Oregon, USA.

“I will be happy to represent Kenya at the World Championships if selected, I am loyal to my country and I like running for Kenya. I believe in myself and I am working hard to fulfil my many dreams with the world record being one of it and I know I can make it,” Jepchirchir, who trains herself stated.

“I was not expecting to run faster times in marathon, I used to think marathon is a tough race, but I have come to learn many tactics, so now I am prepared to see how God will take me far this year.”

Her Personal Best of 2:17.16, achieved on in the 2020 edition of Valencia Marathon where she defeated her rival Joyciline Jepgosgei.

Peres Jepchirchir cuts the tape to win the 2021 New York City Marathon.

Peres Jepchirchir Marathon progression-

2013 2:47:33 Kisumu (KEN) 15 DEC 2013

2019 2:23:50 Saitama (JPN) 08 DEC 2019

2020 2:17:16 Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

2021 2:22:39 New York, NY (USA) 07 NOV 2021