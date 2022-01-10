Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Nigeria’s Simon defying father’s expectations at Cup of Nations

Published

NANTES, France, Jan 10 – His father wanted him to give up on football as a teenager and join the military, but Moses Simon is now preparing to help lead Nigeria’s tilt at the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.

The 26-year-old winger has enjoyed plenty of success during a nomadic start to his career and is currently impressing at French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

The versatile Simon has scored 13 league goals since joining Nantes, initially on loan, from La Liga club Levante in 2019 and has become a key member of the Nigeria side.

But he had to push to be given the chance of becoming a professional footballer, going against the wishes of his father.

“My dad loves football but he didn’t want me to play,” Simon told AFP. “He wanted me to be as him, in the military, because most football players in my areas didn’t make it in football.

“But my mum, like every mum, wants the best for her child. If you are happy, for them of course they are happy.

“But he said ‘No, you have to join the military’. So I had to push, so that was when I went to a school where they played football. He asked: ‘Which school do you want to go, I will pay’. So I had to choose a school that plays football but he didn’t know.”

Simon first moved to Europe in 2013 after being scouted by Dutch giants Ajax, but soon returned to Nigeria.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His first big break arrived in the unlikely surroundings of Slovakian club Trencin, though, where he played for two seasons.

“It didn’t work out (at Ajax). I believe it was the two parties, the agent and the club,” said Simon.

“So that was when I went back to Nigeria, I stayed there for four months before I moved to Slovakia.

“I was 18 when I moved to Slovakia. It was OK because I went there with a friend of mine. We played the under-20s together, so we were used to each other.

“That same day, him and me went to Slovakia to sign there. Of course in January, it was really cold. But we had no choice but to stick together and try to encourage ourselves if we wanted to succeed.”

– ‘Winning’ the goal for Nigeria –

Three-time African champions Nigeria are among the favourites for the title at the Cup of Nations, which got underway on Sunday, although their build-up to the tournament was somewhat clouded by the sacking of German coach Gernot Rohr in December.

He had come under pressure during an up-and-down World Cup qualifying campaign and was replaced by Portugal’s Jose Peseiro.

The Super Eagles open their tournament with a mouthwatering clash against seven-time winners Egypt on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Simon is confident, though, of Nigeria being able to go all the way and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

“Winning is the goal,” he said. “The last one we were third, now we have to do everything possible to have a gold medal, and we can.

“It’s difficult for every coach that wants to coach Nigeria because you have to do what the fans want, what the people want. You have to win, you have to play good.

“In Nigeria, everyone is a coach, so it’s not easy to coach Nigeria.”

Rohr played Simon in a variety of positions, including as a striker, winger and full-back.

“I don’t have a problem with that. If the coach thinks I can play there,” he said.

“If any coach says ‘Eh, I want you to play even as a goalkeeper because I believe in you’, I will stay in goal.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved