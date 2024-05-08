Lionesses’ World Cup hopes dashed by South Africa loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The national women’s rugby team bid bye to their hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in England after a 63-5 loss to South Africa in Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lionesses were hoping to devour the Boks but it was their opponents who showed more hunger from the get go, taking the lead after five minutes via Lusanda Dumke.

Coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s charges then managed to hold their esteemed opponents but soon caved in to a Sikholiwe Mdletshe try in the 11th minute and another one by Jakkie Cilliers, four minutes later.

The duo were on the scoresheet once again in the 28th and 32nd minutes to make it 27-0 before Lionesses got their first points through assistant captain Rose Otieno in the 36th minute.

However, their mini-comeback suffered a setback when Vainah Ubisi put the ball over the white chalk to give Boks a commanding 34-5 lead at halftime.

The script was more or less the same in the second half as South Africa added to their tally through tries from Cilliers and braces from substitute Nomawethu Mabenge and Lindelwa Gwala.

Lionesses will now look for consolation in their final match against Cameroon.