Zetech stun giants KPA to clinch Eliud Owalo Foundation tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – For the first time in almost four years, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women’s basketball team lost a game on home soil, after being stunned 59-50 by University side Zetech Sparks in the final of the Eliud Owalo Foundation Elite Tournament at the Ulinzi Complex on Sunday.

Against a side that swept them in three in the final of the league play-offs last season, Zetech had done their homework on the dockers and they definitely had a game plan in, with coach Maurice Obilo driving them from the bench.

“I am delighted really for the girls. KPA is a big team and beating them is definitely no mean feat. We put in the work and it showed on the court. It does not mean that we are better than KPA, we were just the luckier team on the day,” Obilo told Capital Sports after the game.

KPA’s Anthony Ojukwu was modest in defeat, saying it wasn’t just his side’s day, as they suffered rare defeat.

“I can’t say anything went wrong or right. They (Zetech) were better than us today and deserved victory. That’s how sport is. There are days things will not go your way and it is not because you have done anything wrong,” Ojukwu said after the game.

Cameroonian Soukoujou stars for Zetech

Zetech University’s star girl Mitchelle Soukoujou tries to dribble past KPA’s Selina Okumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Zetech’s Cameroonian import Mitchelle Soukoujou, just recently enrolled in School, was the star of the show for her side. She tallied a game high 20 points, and what was more vital was the role she played in driving the team forward from point guard.

Madina Okot also starred for Zetech with a double double of 12 points and a massive 19 rebounds.

KPA’s Grace Irebu was the star once again for her side, but not even her double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds could deliver the dockers from Zetech’s chokehold.

Zetech had a good start to the game, leading 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and opening an eight-point gap at halftime, leading 31-23.

In the third quarter, KPA fought back and at the tail end, Irebu’s three-pointer saw them go to within two points, scores at 45-43.

KPA with a good start in third quarter

Zetech’s Chantal Kiyobe and Ashley Minayo attempt to stop KPA’s Natalie Akinyi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the third quarter, KPA had a good start. Irebu once against struck from the three point line, with another two point shot giving KPA the lead for the first time in the game.

But with 6:40 to play, Zetech regained the lead, Soukoujou’s response from beyond the arch raking them 51-50 up and with 4:13 to play Okot also rose from the three point line to take the lead to four points.

Zetech went on a 5-0 scoring run, and should have been more had Ashley Minayo and Christine Akinyi converted both their free throws, but the University girls would be less concerned as they did just enough to guard the victory.

The win earns them massive plaudits, bragging rights and a further Sh300,000 for their sweat.