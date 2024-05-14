Bitok responds after storm over inclusion in Malkia Strikers technical bench - Capital Sports
Kenya Volleyball Federation vice president Paul Bitok

Volleyball

Bitok responds after storm over inclusion in Malkia Strikers technical bench

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) vice president Paul Bitok says he will issue a way forward on Friday following his controversial inclusion as Malkia Strikers assistant coach.

Bitok said he is consulting with various stakeholders before a conclusive statement in response to the furore that has greeted his designation as a member of the national women’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics.

“With your concerns, I will be meeting the players, Ministry officials, NOCK, stakeholders, relatives and my fans for further consultation on this matter and I will make my decision about the same on Friday,” the widely travelled tactician said.

Alongside KVF president Charles Nyaberi, Bitok was in the firing line of critics after it emerged that the duo are part of Malkia Strikers’ technical bench for the quadrennial games.

Many questioned why the two — Nyaberi has been designated as team manager — would take on roles better preserved for people who do not hold senior positions within the federation.

Their inclusion has further raised issues of conflict of interest, greed as well as accountability.

However, in his statement, Bitok further pointed out that the plan has always been for him to step down from a coaching role in the national team after the Olympics.

“It should be noted that i had earlier indicated that I will be finishing my career as Malkia strikers coach after Olympics so as to pave way for a good transition in the team and also finish my 8 years program with the team,” he said.

Bitok boasts a decorated playing and coaching career, having made history as one of the first to play abroad (in Tunisia and Croatia).

His coaching resume extends beyond Kenyan borders, to Rwanda where he was instrumental in instituting talent development programmes and transforming APR into one of the continental heavyweights.

As Malkia Strikers head coach, Bitok led them to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, following on from their success at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.

He was elected as KVF vice president in August last year.

