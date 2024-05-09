Hala Madrid! Joselu scores twice as Real advance to Champions League final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, May 9 – Real Madrid snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as Joselu scored twice at the death to grant them a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Merengues were on the brink of elimination when Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies fired a right-footed scorcher past Andriy Lunin in the 66th minute to give the Bundesliga giants the lead after a period of domination by the hosts.

Davies almost turned from hero to villain, soon after, when he inadvertently diverted a Fede Valverde shot into his own net.

However, the goal was chalked off after a VAR review revealed that Madrid defender Nacho had fouled Bayern rightback Joshua Kimmich in the lead-up to the equaliser.

With the clock ticking down, Carlo Ancelotti hauled off Rodrygo — who had been a passenger for much of the game — in favour of Brahim Diaz as well as Valverde for Joselu.

His changes bore fruit in the 88th minute when Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a Vinicious Junior shot, which Joselu was on hand to pounce on for the equaliser.

The goal seemed to have revitalised the LaLiga champions with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel having substituted Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, winger Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

With nine minutes of additional time, Madrid were finally rewarded for their pressure when Joselu latched on to a Toni Rudiger cross from the left to half volley into the net.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside before the referee called it in their favour upon VAR review.

Real will now face another German side, Borussia Dortmund, in the final on June 1 at the Wembley Stadium in England.