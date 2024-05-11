Chebet runs season’s best time as Kenyans shine at Doha Diamond League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – World silver medalist Beatrice Chebet ran a world leading time, as she clocked 14:26.98 to win the women’s 5,000m at the third stop of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, on Friday night.

Chebet, who is building up towards her first ever Olympic Games gold put in a dominant display to win the race, with Ethiopian Taye Ejgayehu finishing a distant second in 14:29.26.

In a race laden with Ethiopian athletes, Grace Nawowuna was the only other Kenyan and she finished off at eighth, running a season-opening time of 15:01.10.

The 23-year old Kenyan said she was elated with the performance of the night, and it gives her a clear picture of where she is at as she focuses on the mega goal, the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

“I did not know what to expect tonight. Every race is difficult and even more when you are at the beginning of the season. So winning here was great, I really enjoyed it and it felt even better thanks to the presence of so many Kenyan fans in the stadium,” Chebet said after the racve.

She adds; “The big prize for me this year will be an Olympic medal in Paris. I will try for the gold of course, but any medal at the Olympics will be an amazing thing for me.”

Moraa dazzles once again

Kenya’s Mary Moraa at teh Doha Diamond League. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Meanwhile, reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa continued with her strong start to the season, adding on the Doha title on top of her recently won Kip Keino Classic title in Nairobi.

Moraa clocked a season’s best in the two-lap race, winning in 1:57.91. Great Britain’s Reekie Jema in second clocking 1:58.42. She was delighted with the win, though admitting that it was difficult due to the weather conditions.

“The weather was not good to us, the wind was too high, but we have tried our best, the competition was good. This race was dedicated to the fans, there are many Kenyans here, they were waiting for the last Kenyan to compete so I dedicate it to them,” Moraa said after the race.

She adds; “Sometimes it helps us to compete in front of a big crowd from home, we get the support from them, so you can remind yourself to push very harder. My next event is the Diamond League in Eugene, USA.”

In the men’s 1500m race, Kenyans swept the podium, with Brian Komen clocking 3:32.43 to win the race ahead of former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot who timed 3:32.67, a season’s best time, at second spot.

Cheruiyot delighted with second place finish

Kenya’s Komen wins the men’s 1500m at teh Doha Diamond League. PHOTO/Athletics Weekly

Reynold Cheruiyot was third in 3:32.96 while Abel Kipsang’s early season struggles continued as he finished a distant 13th in 3:35.67, his fastest time this season.

Timothy Cheruiyot, who is working towards returning to his best after struggling with injury for the last couple of years, said he was happy with his performance and looks forward to do better.

“It was a very good race, I am happy to be back, I feel that I am getting better. It was so exciting to see Kenyans competing, especially knowing that the Olympics are around the corner,” he said.

In the corresponding women’s race, Nelly Chepchirchir finished third, clocking 4:01.19, a season’s best time, in a race won by Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu in 4:00.42. The other Kenyan competitor in the race included Susan Lokayo and she finished eighth in 4:04.70.

“I made my best time for 2024 and I am very satisfied with this race. Finishing among the top three makes me feel even better. I have just opened my season, I need time and races to get to my best shape, but it was very good for me tonight,” Nelly said after competing.

Kibiwottt second in men’s steeple

In the men’s steeplechase, Abraham Kibiwott could only finish second, clocking 8:07.38, with Ethiopia’s Firewu Samuel clocking a weorld leading time of 8:07.25, which also ranks as his personal best time.

Amos Serem was fourth in 8:12.74 while Benjamin Kigen finished 11th in 8:22.26.

“The race was very good and I am satisfied. This is my first international race in 2024, so I am happy with the result. It is going to be a very tight season so I am getting back to the training ground and I am going to start again,” Kibiwott commented after the race.

In the men’s javelin throw, former world champion Julius Yego’s quest for another Olympic ticket didn’t go as planned, as he could only afford a best throw of 78.37m to finish in Eighth, with Vadlejch Jakub of the Czech Republic throwing a best of 88.38m to finish top, while India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra threw 2cm less to finish at second spot.