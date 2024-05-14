Okutoyi continues hot pursuit of Paris ticket at Bethany beach tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi will be in action at this week’s International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Bethany Beach Tournament in the United States.

The African Games champion is on course to qualifying for her first ever Olympics at this year’s edition in Paris, France and this week’s competition provides another chance to better her ITF rankings.

Okutoyi will be in action against a yet-to-be-identified in the first round after which she could face the winner of the tie between Ashton Bowers and Jamie Loeb — both of the United States — in the next round.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion will also compete in the doubles where she will team up with Ukrainian Anita Sahdiieva against the American pair of Jane Dunyon and Csilla Fodor on Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old’s last competition was at Boca Raton, Florida, where she exited the quarterfinal after losing 1-6 0-6 to United States’ Allie Kiick.

Currently placed 520nd in the world, Okutoyi needs to be ranked 400th at worst by June 10 if she is to secure her place at the quadrennial games.