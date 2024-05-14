Okutoyi continues hot pursuit of Paris ticket at Bethany beach tourney - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Angella Okutoyi in action at the ITF Women's World Tour in December.

Tennis

Okutoyi continues hot pursuit of Paris ticket at Bethany beach tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi will be in action at this week’s International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Bethany Beach Tournament in the United States.

The African Games champion is on course to qualifying for her first ever Olympics at this year’s edition in Paris, France and this week’s competition provides another chance to better her ITF rankings.

Okutoyi will be in action against a yet-to-be-identified in the first round after which she could face the winner of the tie between Ashton Bowers and Jamie Loeb — both of the United States — in the next round.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion will also compete in the doubles where she will team up with Ukrainian Anita Sahdiieva against the American pair of Jane Dunyon and Csilla Fodor on Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old’s last competition was at  Boca Raton, Florida, where she exited the quarterfinal after losing 1-6 0-6 to United States’ Allie Kiick.

Currently placed 520nd in the world, Okutoyi needs to be ranked 400th at worst by June 10 if she is to secure her place at the quadrennial games.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved