Diana Chepkemoi celebrates after winning the Under 18 girls' race at World Schools Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Chepkemoi peerless at World Schools Cross Country Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Kenya’s Diana Chepkemoi brought Ngong Racecourse to its feet as she breezed to gold in the Under 18 girls 3.4km race at Sunday’s World Cross Country Championships.

The Africa Under 18 2000m steeplechase bronze medalist stopped the clock at 10:47.8, engineering a podium sweep that involved her compatriots, Mary Nyaboke (10:51.4) and Dorcus Chepkwemoi (10:53.4) in second and third respectively.

“I thank God and I thank all the coaches who have worked with us in the preceding months to prepare us for this competition. The race went well according to plan and I am excited by this win,” the 17-year-old Chepkemoi said.

Kenya’s Dorcas Chepkwemoi leads the under 18 girls’ race. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Second-placed Nyaboke was elated at righting the wrongs of March’s national trials in Nakuru where she finished fifth.

“In Nakuru, I was grappling with an injury that prevented me from running my best race hence I came in fifth. Fortunately, the coaches at Ngong helped me overcome the injury and prepared me in time for the competition,” the St Peter’s Keberesi High School student said.

Kenya clinched seven out of the top 10 places to continue a dominant run that began with the Under 12 girls’ 1.2km race in the morning.

