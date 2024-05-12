Arsenal edge out man United at Old Trafford to return top of EPL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 12 – Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League and ensured the title race will go to the final day with victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners delivered an unconvincing display against a severely depleted United side but did enough to secure the win that puts them one point ahead of Manchester City having played a game more.

Leandro Trossard struck after 20 minutes when lazy defending from struggling veteran Casemiro played Kai Havertz onside and his cross was turned in by the Belgian at the near post.

United showed plenty of endeavour but suffered from a glaring lack of quality and never seriously tested Arsenal keeper David Raya, as their own hopes of European football next season faded further.

Arsenal must now hope north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur do them a favour by getting a result at home to Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Gunners host Everton in their final game of the season next Sunday, while City are at home to West Ham.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe chose to cast another eye over Erik ten Hag’s struggling side rather than travel to Wembley to watch United win the Women’s FA Cup for the first time.

It is hard to work out what Ratcliffe would have learned from watching another home defeat – other than it simply re-affirming the size of the job he has on his hands lifting this fallen football giant.

United hardly fit for purpose

United’s squad, hardly fit for purpose when all players are available, was stripped of key assets such as captain Bruno Fernandes, who watched from the directors’ box with a pained expression.

Ten Hag, his smart suit soaked by a torrential downpour amid a thunderstorm that hit Old Trafford late on, will point to his lack of resources – and rightly so on this occasion.

But the fact United were unable to cause Arsenal keeper Raya any serious problems was a sobering lesson in the current state of the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo tried to galvanise the hosts’ midfield while Alejandro Garnacho ran tirelessly out wide, but it was a tough afternoon for young striker Rasmus Hojlund, who got very little change out of Arsenal defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel.

United are a club that needs a reboot and re-invigoration and – while this was not the day to make judgements on Ten Hag – it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how the Dutchman can be part of the new era and structure under Ratcliffe.

The elation of Arsenal’s fans at this vital win was not dampened by the storm that arrived in Manchester just before the final whistle as skies darkened and lightning flashed around the stadium.

Fate in City’s own hands

Arsenal know Manchester City’s fate still lies in the champions’ own hands and two wins against Spurs and West Ham will take a fourth successive title to Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side, however, have done all they can and two hazardous-looking fixtures – away to Spurs in the north London derby and here at United, where they have suffered before – have been safely negotiated.

No matter that this was an Arsenal display lacking their usual fluency – at this stage of the season the only currency that counts is wins and the visitors did the job.

Once again Trossard made the difference with a trademark swoop at the near post ahead of Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the decisive moment.

Arsenal will now hope Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is as good as his word and they can somehow raise themselves to upset City.

The Gunners still have a chance of their first title in 20 years going into the final game of the season – and they would have happily settled for that in August.