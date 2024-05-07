Forest points deduction appeal rejected - Capital Sports
Last week, Forest said they were "extremely disappointed" with the decision, which they said "raises issues of concern for all aspirant clubs".

English Premiership

Forest points deduction appeal rejected

Published

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 7 – Nottingham Forest have failed with an appeal against their four-point punishment for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The club’s case was held on 24 April and an appeal board has upheld the original decision of an independent commission to impose the sanction.

The commission found Forest’s losses to 2022-23 breached the threshold of £61m by £34.5m.

It means Forest remain 17th and three points clear of the relegation zone with two games left to play.

In March, Forest dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone after the initial points deduction.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules permit clubs to lose £105m over three seasons – or £35m per campaign – but Forest’s maximum loss was limited to £61m as they spent two years of the assessment in the Championship.

The club’s net transfer spend in the 2022-23 season was £142.8m. They lost an average of £3m across 2020 and 2021 with a further £40m loss in 2022 and £52m in 2023, amounting to a total of £95m.

Forest had been due to receive a six-point deduction – three points for the initial breach and a further three for the size of the breach – but their “early plea” and “cooperation” saw the ban reduced to four points.

More to follow.

In this article:
