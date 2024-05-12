Kimurgor clinches Kenya’s second gold at World Schools Cross Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Kenya’s Ezron Kimurgor produced a virtuoso performance to win the Under 12 boys’ 1.2km race at the World Schools Cross Country Championships at the Ngong’ Racecourse on Sunday afternoon.

The Nandi County native clocked 3:43.5, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Benjamin Shikuku, who timed 3:46.7 in second.

Uganda’s Caleb Kibet bagged bronze after clocking 3:48.8 in third.

Kimurgor said he was confident coming into the race, thanks to two months of training in Ngong’.

“We have been working closely with our coaches in Ngong and training hard. They kept encouraging us throughout the residential camp and made us believe that indeed we can dominate these championships. Of course, they reminded us to be wary of the Ugandans who are just as formidable,” Kimurgor said.

On his part, the silver medalist Shikuku believes the podium finish portends great things for his future as an athlete.

“I have been inspired by today’s performance. I want to go forth and win more races as a Kenyan athlete. I also want to use athletics to transform the lives of my family members. For now, I just want to bask in the delight of today’s success,” the Cheptikit Primary School pupil said.

Also hoping to soar high in his career is Kibet who looks up to his countryman, multiple Olympics and world champion Joshua Cheptegei, for inspiration.

“It was always going to be a tough race because Kenyans are good and are running on home soil. I look up to Cheptegei a lot and want to be like him when I grow up,” he said.