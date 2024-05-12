Kimurgor clinches Kenya's second gold at World Schools Cross Country - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ezron Kimurgor wins the Under 12 boys' race at the World Schools Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kimurgor clinches Kenya’s second gold at World Schools Cross Country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Kenya’s Ezron Kimurgor produced a virtuoso performance to win the Under 12 boys’ 1.2km race at the World Schools Cross Country Championships at the Ngong’ Racecourse on Sunday afternoon.

The Nandi County native clocked 3:43.5, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Benjamin Shikuku, who timed 3:46.7 in second.

Uganda’s Caleb Kibet bagged bronze after clocking 3:48.8 in third.

Kimurgor said he was confident coming into the race, thanks to two months of training in Ngong’.

“We have been working closely with our coaches in Ngong and training hard. They kept encouraging us throughout the residential camp and made us believe that indeed we can dominate these championships. Of course, they reminded us to be wary of the Ugandans who are just as formidable,” Kimurgor said.

On his part, the silver medalist Shikuku believes the podium finish portends great things for his future as an athlete.

“I have been inspired by today’s performance. I want to go forth and win more races as a Kenyan athlete. I also want to use athletics to transform the lives of my family members. For now, I just want to bask in the delight of today’s success,” the Cheptikit Primary School pupil said.

Also hoping to soar high in his career is Kibet who looks up to his countryman, multiple Olympics and world champion Joshua Cheptegei, for inspiration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was always going to be a tough race because Kenyans are good and are running on home soil. I look up to Cheptegei a lot and want to be like him when I grow up,” he said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved