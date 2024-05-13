Leopards dazzle Talanta to move into sixth, Tusker, Police battle for second

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – AFC Leopards thrashed FC Talanta 3-0 at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening to move into sixth spot in the FKF Premier League, while Police FC and Tusker FC continued their battle to finish second, with victories in other matches.

Tusker beat Murang’a Seal 2-1 in the early kick off in Dandora in their first comeback win of the season, while Police FC replicated the same result against Nairobi City Stars at their South C base.

Leopards saw their victory push them into sixth, and remain squarely in balance for a top five finish this season. Goals from Emmanuel Lwangu, Arthur Gitego and Kevin Kimani earned Ingwe their third win in four games.

A tightly contested first half remained barren, but Leopards stepped up in the second half. Lwangu scored his first top flight goal in the 57th minute, thumping home a diving header from a corner.

Leopards doubled their lead through another header, this time Gitego making an intelligent run into the box before nodding home a header from a cross on the left.

Kimani then sealed the victory late on, with a brilliant shot from inside the box off a cutback on the left.

In the early kick off at the same venue, Tusker came from a goal down to beat Murang’a Seal 2-1. Daniel Kweyu had given Seal the lead after just 19 minutes when he rifled home a shot on the volley after running behind the defense.

Tusker mount major comeback

Tusker’s Boniface Onyango in action against Murang’a Seal. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, Robert Matano’s men rallied and equalized minutes later when David Odoyo scored from inside the box off a brilliant cutback from Eric Kapaito.

Five minutes to the break, the alemen completed the victory, defender Charles Momanyi heading home from close range off an Eric Zakayo cross.

Tusker were forced to defend deep in the second half, with Seal raiding their half, but they couldn’t get a goal to draw a point on the road.

In South C, South Sudanese Tito Okello continued to press Benson Omalla for the FKF Premier League golden boot as he scored a first half brace in Police’s 2-1 win over City Stars.

Okello now has 14 goals, one behind Omalla who scored once in Gor Mahia’s 1-0 win over Shabana earlier on Saturday.

City Stars’ consolation was scored by Samuel Kapen 10 minutes to the break.

The result sees Police remain second with 54 points, nine behind leaders Gor, while Tusker, who play City Stars in midweek are two points behind.