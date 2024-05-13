Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of the season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13 – Striker Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after seven years, the club have announced.

The Netherlands international joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances.

BBC Sport understands Arsenal made the decision not to renew Miedema’s contract, with Manchester City interested in signing the 27-year-old once she becomes a free agent.

Miedema won the Women’s Super League title in 2018-19 and three Women’s League Cups during her time in north London.

She is the all-time top-scorer in the WSL with 79 goals and has lifted the Golden Boot – the award for the most goals scored in a single season – twice.

After rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in December 2022, Miedema spent 10 months on the sidelines, returning in October 2023.

She then underwent minor knee surgery in March which has kept her playing time to just 13 games this campaign.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said Miedema’s performances have been of the “highest quality” and she “has created so many wonderful memories”.

‘Miedema’s talent well known across Europe’ – analysis

Emma Sanders

BBC Sport journalist

Miedema’s Arsenal career has been nothing short of phenomenal.

She has broken goalscoring records and played a crucial role in their challenge for silverware in the seven years she has been with the club.

For large periods at Arsenal she was undroppable, spearheading their attack and giving the star quality they perhaps lacked in depth.

Recently, she has had to compete for a place in the side, rotating positions as a number nine and a number 10, while managing a return from an ACL injury.

This feels like a natural end to her Arsenal career, with the club investing in recent transfer windows and backing manager Jonas Eidevall to build his squad.

Miedema’s talent is well known across Europe so there is understandably interest, most notably from Arsenal’s WSL rivals Manchester City, who are expected to engage in discussions with the striker when she leaves London.

That would be a significant move were it to come to fruition, with City’s squad already bursting with quality. Miedema would only add to their depth and provide competition, linking up with this season’s WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw.

Although she has had an injury-hit couple of years, Miedema is a natural goalscorer and will have an impact wherever she goes.