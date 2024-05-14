Emirates to be Arsenal women's main home next season - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The view of the Emirates Stadium in London from the coaches' touchline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

English Premiership

Emirates to be Arsenal women’s main home next season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14 – Arsenal women will use Emirates Stadium as their main home ground from the start of next season’s Women’s Super League.

The north London venue will stage eight WSL matches and three group games in the Women’s Champions League if Arsenal reach that stage.

Should Arsenal progress to the knockout stages of the European competition, those matches would also be played at the Emirates, the club announced on Tuesday.

The WSL team’s other matches, including domestic cup games, will be played at Meadow Park, which has been their longstanding home.

Arsenal recorded an average attendance of 52,029, which included two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records, across six women’s matches at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “There’s great passion for our women’s team right across our club.

“We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men’s and women’s teams.

“This move supports this ambition and we can’t wait to continue this amazing journey with our supporters.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved