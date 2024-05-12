Podium sweep for Kenya as World Schools Cross Country off to a flier in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Kenya’s Sheila Chepkosgei led a clean podium sweep for Kenya in the Under 12 girls’ 1.2km race at the World Schools Cross Country Championships at the Ngong’ Racecourse, Nairobi.

The Tiloa Primary School pupil timed 3:53.2 to cross the finish line first, ahead of her compatriots, Belinda Chepkorir (3:55.1) and Dorcas Chelangat Kemei (3:57.1) in second and third respectively.

Chepkosgei said the win was a moment she has waited for quite a while.

“I had belief in myself that I would do well in today’s race. At the national trials in Nakuru, I finished fourth in the same race but I was determined to make amends today,” Chepkosgei said.

The one-day competition is being held on African soil for the second time in history since 2000 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Apart from Kenya, other countries in contention include Uganda, Chile, England, Ireland, Luxembourg, Qatar, Rwanda, China, Tanzania and Morocco, among others.