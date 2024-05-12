Kipkosgei quenches medal thirst with gold at World Schools Cross Country

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – It was a day to savour for Kenya’s Phanuel Kipkosgei after winning the Under 18 boys’ 5.1km race at the World Schools Cross Country Championship on Sunday afternoon at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Kipkosgei clocked 14:39.8 to bag his first-ever career medal, ahead of fellow Kenyans, Kevin Kiprop (14:43.6) and Nelson Simiren (14:53.4), who took the next two podium places.

“There is nothing more satisfying than to win a medal on home soil. It was quite a tough race but thanks to preparations in the residential camp (Ngong), I won the race. The camp helped me a lot because I was able to work on the weak aspects of my running,” the 17-year-old said.

Kenya’s Phanuel Kipkosgei in action at the World Schools Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

His mind is already strategising for the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru where he will be among the country’s representatives in the men’s 800m.

“I’m going back home to prepare for the World Under-20 Championships national trials where I also want to make the team,” Kipkosgei said.

The competition was the youngster’s second international assignment following last year’s Africa Under 18 Championships in Ndola, Zambia where he clocked 1:52.59 in the men’s 800m to finish a disappointing sixth.