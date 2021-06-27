Hells Gate to spring the last Surprise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – With the WRC Safari Rally action coming closer to its end, all eyes are fixed on Hells Gate, which is the last stage of the rally.

Hells Gate the 10.56km stage will offer the rally drivers the final chance to scale up the table.

Hells gate is hot, dry and very dusty, the rain would help hold down the dust improving visibility thus allowing the drivers pick up their pace.

The Hells Gate stage starts with a steep set of hills that see the drivers start at 10.56m, get to 10.56km and end at 1046.

The loose rocky surface and twists and turns will make the vehicles struggle for traction but with the power they have, it should be ‘a drive through the park.’

The drivers ability to maneuver the hills intro the stage, holding their lines, managing the dust and hitting those top speeds could hold the key to winning this stage and gaining the much coveted 6 points.

Sunday’s action will see the drivers start off at Loldia; the 11.3km stage at 7:26am and the second loop at 11:25am. They will them move to Hells Gate at 8:38am and 1:38pm.

The action will start at Loldia, Hells Gate, Malewa, Loldia 2 and end in Hells Gate at the “Wolfs Power Stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Loldia is a 11.3km rally with an elevation of 1970m above sea level. The highest point is 2052m and the end will be 1958m.

Malewa is a 9.71km stage that will start at an elevation of 1922m, get to 2050m above sea level and finish on 2021m. This stage will be done once before the cars head back Loldia and Hells Gate.

Traffic started way before the crack of dawn on true rally fashion with fans going into the stage as early as 3:00am to get a glimpse of the last day of the 2021 WEC Safari Rally.

The Battle between the Toyota Gazoo Racing team and Hyundai is heating up. A contact close to M-Sport Ford say that “Ford are loving Kenya as the routes are not predictable nor does one know what or how to prepare for it.” Yesterday afternoon downpour in Sleeping Warrior turned the dusty tracks to a slippery affair for some before holding the dust allowing the drivers the chance to go flat out through a greater part of the stage.

The Wolf Power stage packs an extra 6 points that the drivers will be yearning to add to their tally and this will be fought for fiercely.

The drivers to watch out for going into today’s rally action are; Thierry Neuville, Toyota Gazoos, Takamoto Katsuta who was doing speeds of 193 in Sleeping Warrior yesterday and Ott Tanak.

On KNRC 4 the battle is heating up between Safaricom Sponsored Carl Tundo and Onkar Rai

There’s is also a lot of siblings between Safaricom Sponsored M-Sport Ford FIA Rising Star drivers.

The ‘Betika Triplets’ will be bringing their A game today as they plan to rake in the points and improve their chances of scoring highly on the KNRC standings.

Keep it here for all the latest info on what’s happening Hezron Naivasha.