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Thomas Partey denied entry to Canada ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

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Ghana Government Wants Review Of Thomas Partey Canada World Cup Ban

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ACCRA, Ghana, Jun 13 – Ghana’s government has called for a review of what it describes as a “high-handed and extremely unfair” decision by Canada to ban midfielder Thomas Partey from entering the country.

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The former Arsenal player had his visa application refused and will miss Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

Partey, 32, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

He is due to stand trial next year.

A statement, external from the Ghana government said it is “pursuing active diplomatic engagements” with Canadian officials and hopes to reverse the decision.

It read: “The decision is understood to be based on pending criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom that have not resulted in any conviction.

“The government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice.”

The government said it will “explore and pursue all available remedies to ensure full and fair consideration of all factual issues”.

On the Canadian government website, rules on visiting the country state: “If you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.”

BBC Sport has approached the Ghana Football Association for comment.

Partey remains at Ghana’s training base in Boston.

A US Customs and Border Protection official said: “The US is aware of the pending court case for Mr Partey.

“However, at this time he has not been convicted of a crime and was admitted to the United States after being issued a visa.”

Before the tournament Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz said he had no qualms over selecting Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020.

He moved to Villarreal in August after being released at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ghana play England at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June – both games in which Partey could feature.

Ghana could return to Canada in the last 32 if they finish as runners-up in Group L.

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