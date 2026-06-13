USA Start World Cup In Style – But Will They Finally Join The Elite?

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 13 – If there were any doubts that the USA were ready to live up to the pressure of being one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup, they were dispelled in 45 brilliant minutes against Paraguay on Saturday.

Following a glitzy build-up which featured a performance from Katy Perry, watched on by Hollywood A-listers like Tom Cruise in the stands and with thousands of fans decked out in the stars and stripes, they would have been forgiven for wilting under the pressure.

Instead they stepped up as three goals in a whirlwind first half, before a sublime fourth by Gio Reyna in stoppage time, secured a 4-1 win to ensure a perfect start in Group D.

But even before this display there were some who had recognised the potential of a USA side who have developed significantly under ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino over the past 20 months.

Former USA goalkeeper Tony Meola is one pundit who has suggested they are now on their way to being able to rub shoulders with football’s elite.

“Now we are so much more established,” said Meola, who was part of the US squad at the 1990, 1994 and 2002 World Cups.

“We have players playing all round the world, we have an incredible league and have facilities the world is using right now. Those were a pipe dream a few years ago, now we are a football nation.”

This was the first time since 1930 that the USA has won a World Cup game by three goals and it is a result that may well make other teams at this tournament sit up and notice.

“USA were unbelievable,” England great Ellen White said on BBC Match of the Day.

“You talk about pressure but they grasped at it, they enjoyed it. They probably shocked the world with that performance.”

Win could help make a country believe

Pochettino will be the first to point out that nothing has been won yet, but the Argentine manager will know that a start like this was absolutely pivotal for building both belief and momentum.

Prior to their opener it felt like Americans were largely indifferent about their country hosting a World Cup – in Los Angeles, the city where the USA played their opener, it was easy to be unaware that a major tournament was about to take place.

But that all changed on Friday as USA shirts dominated on the metro and in bars and coffee shops in the hours before kick-off.

A failure to win this and that passion and enthusiasm could have quickly been sapped, but instead it will likely be enhanced before their remaining two group games against Turkey and Australia.

Their dominance in the first half was highlighted by the fact they had 71% possession.

“They look a really dangerous team, they look fit, they look sharp, they look hungry,” ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said on BBC Match of the Day following the USA’s excellent first-half performance.

“When you are playing well the crowd get behind you. This is an intimidating stadium when the majority of the crowd are for you, that’s for sure.”

Pochettino’s impact is clear

Pochettino was appointed USA coach 20 months ago, tasked with transforming a team that was often capable of getting out of the group stage but almost never any further than that.

USA’s tactical transformation under the Argentine was clear against Paraguay as they played a high-pressing, attacking style of football that their opponents could not live with.

In addition, Pochettino has been able to call upon a squad that is packed with talent – 17 of the 26 in his camp play in Europe’s top five leagues with seven of those playing in the Premier League.

He has also changed the players’ mentality, encouraging them to shed the idea that they are underdogs and instead believe in themselves as being able to be among the elite, capable of not just going far but actually winning the World Cup.

“Why not us?” he said earlier this year. “We need to really believe that we can be there. We need to dream.”

The USA will, of course, have to beat stronger teams than Paraguay to win the World Cup, but this performance will certainly help their fans to believe they can – at the very least – match their run to the quarter-finals in 2002.

“The United States brought in Pochettino with this tournament in mind after failing to deliver in past World Cups,” ex-Wales defender Ashley Williams said on Match of the Day.

“They have also got a set of players you expect to go far in this tournament, so the expectation will be massive.

“If things click with Pochettino and with a strong starting 11, I think United States can go far in this tournament on home soil. They will be looking at this group and thinking they should top it.”

Pulisic and Balogun key to USA hopes

If there is one area of concern for Pochettino and USA fans it is perhaps how this game highlighted how crucial Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun are to their hopes.

They were both instrumental in a first half where USA looked capable of scoring with every attack, with Balogun producing two goals and Pulisic providing an assist.

But Pulisic was withdrawn at half-time while Balogun went off with 18 minutes remaining and, while the USA still dominated, they were not the attacking threat they were in the first 45 minutes.

After the game, Pochettino confirmed that Pulisic’s withdrawal was precautionary after feeling something in his calf, where he had been kicked in an earlier training session.

“I hope it is not a big issue but when we finished the first half he could not work,” Pochettino said.

“Hopefully not a big issue. Now I think is better and hopefully for the next game he will be available.”

As for the idea that the USA could be the surprise team of the tournament, Pochettino feels it is too soon to make that call.

“We know in the world of sports when you see good performances and good results everyone thinks of success and people try to flatter you but when you lose it is a catastrophe,” he added.

“I think we’ve had a good match but I think to be the upset of the World Cup we need to get to the semi-finals or the quarter-finals, then yes.

“We have to see if throughout the tournament we can be that pleasant surprise that other teams have been at World Cups.”