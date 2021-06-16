Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City players celebrate one of the goals

English Premiership

Man City to visit Spurs in Premier League opener

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 16 – Premier League champions Manchester City will start the defence of their title away to Tottenham after the fixtures for the 2021-22 season were unveiled on Wednesday.

City are among the sides heavily linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane, throwing up the tantalising possibility that the England captain could line up against his boyhood club on the opening weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the league by 12 points last season ahead of rivals Manchester United, who open their campaign against old foes Leeds at Old Trafford.

Both clashes were played behind closed doors on Leeds’ return to the top flight last season, but hopes are high for significant crowd numbers for the coming season.

A 40,000 crowd will witness the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley in July as part of a UK government pilot scheme.

Elsewhere on the weekend of August 14, new boys Brentford begin life back in the top flight for the first time in 75 years with a London derby at home to Arsenal, while Championship winners Norwich entertain Liverpool on their return to the Premier League.

Champions League winners Chelsea welcome managerless Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge

There are a number of early meetings between the ‘big six’. Liverpool host Chelsea on the third weekend of the season before the Blues host Manchester City in a repeat of the Champions League final on September 25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liverpool renew their rivalry with City on October 2 at Anfield and their clash at the Etihad on April 9 could be key in the title race.

United and Liverpool face off at Old Trafford on October 23 and March 19 at Anfield.

All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Man City to visit Spurs in Premier League opener - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved