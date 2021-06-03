Gor Mahia make light work of CUSCO, through to Betway Cup third round

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Gor Mahia made light work of National Division Two Side CUSCO, thrashing them 5-0 at the Ruaraka Complex on Thursday evening to progress to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup round of 16.

Tito Okello and John Macharia grabbed a brace each with defender Joachim Oluoch adding another as the defending league champions sailed through.

Gor will take on another lower tier side Mara Sugar in the round of 16 on Sunday as they look to battle for a trophy that has evaded them since 2012.

-More to follow