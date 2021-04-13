Let’s keep supporting and praying for Benja, urges Namcos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Shujaa head coach Innocent SImiyu has called on Kenyans to continue offering financial support and praying for his ailing predecessor Benjamin Ayimba who has been hospitalised for a while.

Simiyu replaced Ayimba when he was first appointed in 2016, taking over a team that his predecessor had led to a first ever Main Cup conquest.

“It is very heartbreaking, what Benja is going through,” Simiyu says.

“He has been a big servant of the game in Kenya and we as his fans, his friends should come out and support him at this time and it will be a big blessing for him and his family. We need to pray for Benja and support him financially,”

“We know the cost of good healthcare in Kenya is quite high and also, it is time to support his dependants as well and I want to urge all Kenyans to come out and support Benja during this trying time and we hope for his quick recovery,” Simiyu further added.

The two have played alongside each other when Simiyu was still a rookie and Ayimba the skipper of the national team and the former went on to be Ayimba’s first captain in the national team.

“When I left high school and made it to the national team at 18, Benja was the captain and he walked us through and introduced us to the international level. He was a very inspirational captain and even when he became coach, I was his first captain and we had a good year getting all the way to the final in Adelaide,”

“He mentored us to challenge the norm and changed the mindset of most of us. There was the notion that we were the underdogs and he changed that and showed us that we could compete with the big boys,” an emotional Simiyu remembers.

The hospital bill for the celebrated coach continues to grow everyday. So far, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have both donated Sh1mn towards the bill.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through PAYBILL NUMBER 8021673 under Account Name: BENJAMIN OTIENO AYIMBA MEDICAL.

“Benjamin has been in and out of hospital since January and he got admitted again three weeks ago, it started as a minor thing but now it has complicated. Having exhausted medical insurance, his family needs to urgently raise Ksh 2.5 million, we are calling on all well-wishers to help our legend,” Oscar Osir, appointed as the family spokesperson said.