Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Namcos Simiyu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Headlines

Let’s keep supporting and praying for Benja, urges Namcos

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Shujaa head coach Innocent SImiyu has called on Kenyans to continue offering financial support and praying for his ailing predecessor Benjamin Ayimba who has been hospitalised for a while.

Simiyu replaced Ayimba when he was first appointed in 2016, taking over a team that his predecessor had led to a first ever Main Cup conquest.

“It is very heartbreaking, what Benja is going through,” Simiyu says.

“He has been a big servant of the game in Kenya and we as his fans, his friends should come out and support him at this time and it will be a big blessing for him and his family. We need to pray for Benja and support him financially,”

“We know the cost of good healthcare in Kenya is quite high and also, it is time to support his dependants as well and I want to urge all Kenyans to come out and support Benja during this trying time and we hope for his quick recovery,” Simiyu further added.

The two have played alongside each other when Simiyu was still a rookie and Ayimba the skipper of the national team and the former went on to be Ayimba’s first captain in the national team.

“When I left high school and made it to the national team at 18, Benja was the captain and he walked us through and introduced us to the international level. He was a very inspirational captain and even when he became coach, I was his first captain and we had a good year getting all the way to the final in Adelaide,”

“He mentored us to challenge the norm and changed the mindset of most of us. There was the notion that we were the underdogs and he changed that and showed us that we could compete with the big boys,” an emotional Simiyu remembers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The hospital bill for the celebrated coach continues to grow everyday. So far, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have both donated Sh1mn towards the bill.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through PAYBILL NUMBER 8021673 under Account Name: BENJAMIN OTIENO AYIMBA MEDICAL.

“Benjamin has been in and out of hospital since January and he got admitted again three weeks ago, it started as a minor thing but now it has complicated. Having exhausted medical insurance, his family needs to urgently raise Ksh 2.5 million, we are calling on all well-wishers to help our legend,” Oscar Osir, appointed as the family spokesperson said.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Let’s keep supporting and praying for Benja, urges Namcos – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved