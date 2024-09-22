Stars midfielder Abuya scores as Yanga make Champions League group stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya found the back of the net as Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League in style, with a 6-0 thrashing of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in Zanzibar Saturday night.

The victory earned Wanajangwani A place in the group phase with a 7-0 aggregate score, having won the first leg 1-0 in Addis Ababa last weekend.

Second half substitute Abuya struck a beauty at the stroke of 90 minutes with a well taken left footed shot from inside the box, after Aziz Ki had done some dirty work to bring the ball into the danger zone.

Burkinabe Ki, Tanzania’s Most valuable Player from last season, scored twice in the victory, with Zambian Clatous Chota Chama, Clement Mzize and Mudathir Yahya scoring the other goals.

Abuya was recently signed by Yanga from Singida Big Stars, and has had an immediate impact, becoming a key member of the squad. He also scored for national team Harambee Stars during the international break, in the 2-1 win over Namibia in South Africa.