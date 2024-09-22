De ja vu for Tusker as they drop points again, Sharks thrash Seal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – For the second week in a row, Tusker FC dropped points from a comfortable winning position as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Kakamega Homeboyz in Machakos, as Kariobangi Sharks moved to second in the FKF Premier League standings with a 3-0 thrashing of Murang’a Seal.

Just like last weekend when they lost 3-2 to Sharks in Dandora, they were leading 2-0, before the visitors scored in either half to see the two sides share spoils.

The brewers had a good start to the game and broke the deadlock after quarter of an hour when Ryan Ogam scored with a beautiful shot from inside the box after being teed up by Shaphan Siwa.

Minutes later, he made it 2-0 when he dived in a header from inside the box off a well floated Mike Oduor cross. Ogam had two more close opportunities, first seeing his shot deflect inches wide from inside the box before he skied another from the edge of the box.

Tusker could have been 3-0 up with 10 minutes left on the clock when Siwa ran through on goal, but his shot went inches over the bar.

Just before the break, Homeboyz gave themselves a chance when Hillary Otieno scored with a low shot inside the box after a cutback from Ambrose Sifuna.

In the second half, Homeboyz pressed high and they equalized just 10 minutes after the restart when Otieno fed Pius Wangi inside the box after Tusker lost possession in a dangerous area. The latter finished calmly beyond the keeper.

Tusker sustained pressure as Homeboyz rallied for a win. On the other end, substitute Boban Zirintusa could have grabbed the three points back but his header from a Collins Otieno cross went inches over the bar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile in Dandora, Ally Salum and Keith Imbali scored for the second weekend in a row, as Sharks ran riot against Seal. Andreas Odhiambo sealed the win with a second half goal. Sharks now have seven points from three games, same as early leaders KCB.

In another match, Ulinzi levelled late as they played to a 2-2 draw with Shabana FC.