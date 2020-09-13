Kiyeng upsets world record holder Chepkoech in Berlin Continental tour meet

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 13 – Former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng upset reigning world champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in the 3000m steeplechase, clinching victory at the Berlin leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on Sunday.

Kiyeng clocked 9:06.14 to snatch victory ahead of the world record holder who was contesting her second race since the restart to the athletics calendar.

The Beijing 2015 World Champion entered the homestretch side by side with Chepkoech, hurdling over the last water barrier together before Kiyeng upped the ante to cross the finish line first.

Chepkoech was second in 9:10.07.

“Due to the corona virus I was stuck in Kenya but kept training. This was my first competition this year and I am grateful for this. If there are opportunities for other races I will compete,” Kiyeng stated after clinching victory.

Chepkoech led for most of the race, passing the 1,000m mark in 2:59.00 and then crossed the 2000m mark in 6:03:44. However, she didn’t have the finishing kick to kill off the race.