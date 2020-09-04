Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon’s time of 2:29.15 over the women’s 1000m saw her effortlessly register an Area Record (AR), a World Leading time (WL) and a Diamond League Record (DLR) all in one win. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kipyegon storms to second Diamond League victory in Brussels  

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon stormed to her second Diamond League victory this season after winning the 1000m in Brussels Meet on Friday, clocking 2:29.92.

-More to follow-

