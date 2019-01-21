Aubameyang and Lacazette enjoying partnership

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 21 – Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have enjoyed a good relationship on and off the pitch.

The duo have combined for an impressive 26 goals and ten assists so far this season, consistently providing a potent attacking option for boss Unai Emery.

Lacazette played a crucial role in the Gunners 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, showing good composure to fire the ball into the top right corner. Aubameyang heaped praise on the Frenchman after the match.

“It was really nice,” the Gabon native told the press.

“I think we did a lot of runs, a lot of effort for the team, we worked a lot, and of course we are happy when we play together because we have such a good feeling between us. It was cool. I think since I joined here at Arsenal he was here and he came to me and talked to me and now we are going well. We have the same vision about football and I love him. He’s a great guy.

“It’s not a bad rivalry, we are friends when one is going well the other is happy and that’s the most important thing, to do well. When you have a striker like Alex near to you then he’s really good to play with. I hope we will play more games together.”