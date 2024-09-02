No talks over leaving Man City – De Bruyne

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, September 2 – Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says he did not hold talks with any other clubs about leaving the Etihad this summer.

The Belgian had said he was “open to everything” and spoke to his family about possibly leaving City after being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old joined the current Premier League champions in 2015 from German club Wolfsburg, one year before Pep Guardiola’s appointment as manager.

Guardiola insisted in recent months that De Bruyne would not be sold and the Belgian playmaker says he never held discussions with potential buyers about a transfer.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone, to be honest,” De Bruyne told BBC Radio Manchester.

“There has been a lot of noises and news. I said in the summer I expect a quiet summer and that’s actually what happened. I’ve been on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell.

“I’ve not been entertained by anybody or spoken to anybody.”

De Bruyne has one year to run on his existing deal at City and is anticipating talks with the club about his future.

“Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be conversations to be had with City,” he said.

“I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don’t really feel the rush for the moment.”

Guardiola’s side have made a 100% winning start to their Premier League title defence.

De Bruyne has started all three matches, scoring once and providing one assist.

The midfielder, who has been selected by Belgium for Nations League fixtures against Israel and France this month, has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups and one Champions League title during his time at the club.