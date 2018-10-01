In Photos: Gor crowned champs in Kisumu

Models stand in line with medals to be handed over to Gor Mahia players before lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Gor Mahia finally laid their hands on their 17th Kenyan Premier League title on Sunday, pulling away further as the most successful club in the Kenyan top tier history.
K’Ogalo were confirmed champions after beating arch rivals AFC Leopards 2 – 0 on August 25 but had to wait until their third last game of the season to put their hands on the diadem.
Gor Mahia fringe players Raphael Asudi and Eliud Lokuwam celebrate after lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
AFC is Gor’s closest in terms of league titles having lifted 12.
Gor have dominated the local league winning every title since they broke their long wait in 2013, apart from 2016 when Tusker beat them to the crown.
Gor Mahia players were given a guard of honor by Mathare United players in their penultimate match of the season before lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Here are some images from the auspicious occasion in Kisumu that was nonetheless dampened by their failure to win, being held to a 2-2 draw by Mathare United.
Dignitaries line up on the podium to hand out medals to Gor Mahia players and technical bench members before lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kisumu Born: Gor Mahia players Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ondiek, Joachim Oluoch and Wellington Ochieng, all who started their football careers in Kisumu enjoy the moment together before lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Selfie time!: Gor Mahia players Lawrence Juma and Eliud Lokuwam enjoy a selfie moment before lifting the club’s 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga waves to an enthusiastic crown before handing Gor Mahia their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Tight security: The glittering piece of silverware busks in the Kisumu sun before being handed out to Gor Mahia for a 17th time on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge admires his medal before lining up to lift the club’s 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia players celebrate on the podium after lifting their 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 30, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Comments