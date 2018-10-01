In Photos: Gor crowned champs in Kisumu

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Gor Mahia finally laid their hands on their 17th Kenyan Premier League title on Sunday, pulling away further as the most successful club in the Kenyan top tier history.

K’Ogalo were confirmed champions after beating arch rivals AFC Leopards 2 – 0 on August 25 but had to wait until their third last game of the season to put their hands on the diadem.

AFC is Gor’s closest in terms of league titles having lifted 12.

Gor have dominated the local league winning every title since they broke their long wait in 2013, apart from 2016 when Tusker beat them to the crown.

Here are some images from the auspicious occasion in Kisumu that was nonetheless dampened by their failure to win, being held to a 2-2 draw by Mathare United.