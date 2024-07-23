Arsenal nearing deal for Italy defender Calafiori

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 23 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are trying to strengthen “certain positions” as they close in on the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Speaking in Los Angeles at the start of Arsenal’s three-match tour of the United States, Arteta told reporters there was “no update” on a deal for the 22-year-old Bologna man, who is valued at about £34m.

However, sources have said talks are progressing well and are expected to reach a positive conclusion.

Arsenal are also looking to strengthen in central midfield as they try to do better than the past two campaigns, when they have finished second to Manchester City.

“We have to,” said the Gunners boss, when asked if his side have to improve despite two almost flawless seasons. “When you are so close you want to grab it.

“Perfection in this league requires different standards when you relate that word to winning the Premier League and that is what we have to do.

“There is still a lot of time left in the window and while that is more a question for the board, obviously we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources in terms of numbers but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have.”

Arsenal’s players are returning for pre-season in stages.

They will have returned to London after matches against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool before others, including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, link up given their Euro 2024 campaign with England did not end until 14 July.

One of the tournament’s abiding memories was Saka scoring in the penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarter-finals, banishing the memories of his failure in the previous tournament’s final defeat by Italy.

“I was very nervous,” said Arteta. “What happened a few years ago plays back in your mind but he showed a lot of guts and determination and composure to take it the way he did.

“Bukayo’s role is constantly growing and evolving, he is a super important player for us and one of the main players for the national team.”