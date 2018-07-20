Kenya’s Oshwal Sports Complex TT Club set for China camp

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – A team of 25 players and officials of Kenya’s Oshwal Sports Complex Table Tennis Club will head for a month-long professional training at the Zhengding International Table Tennis Training Center located in Hebei Province, China.

The International Centre is where the Chinese National Team trains along with other top playing nations before major international competitions like the Olympic Games.

The group of 25 which has 20 junior players between the ages of 8 years and 17 years plus 5 adults, will undergo a vigorous one month training to bring them up to speed with the latest playing techniques from the world’s leading nation in Table Tennis.

The trip by Oswhal Sports Club was made possible through the kind assistance of the national body Kenya Table Tennis Organisation (KTTA), the KTTA Nairobi Branch, Oshwal Sports Complex and parents of the children.

While seeing off the contingent on Friday morning, the Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo, said that he was sure the one month that will be spent in China for the players will have a big impact on the local standards and the current level of table tennis in Kenya will continue to rise.

The Secretary General Fahd Daim, who was also present, wished the players all the best as he also believed the experience and knowledge the players will gain will propel their game to the next level.

Mudibo said that the table tennis contingent of 25 is the largest ever to travel out of the Country for an International Table Tennis Training Camp and asked the players to be good sport ambassadors for the Country.

The last time Kenya sent a team for an international training camp was in 1987 when Fahd Daim, Mariga Mwangi, Moses Maina and Noel Carvahlo trained there for the Nairobi All African Games.

“KTTA will continue to seek international exposure for its players and teams so that the level of table tennis can continue to go up,” added Mudibo.