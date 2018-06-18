You are here:

Who’s saying what at the World Cup

Football
Tite’s Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland © AFP / JOE KLAMAR

MOSCOW, Russian Federation, Jun 18AFP Sport looks at the best quotes from the fifth day of the World Cup on Monday:

“I put it down to stress, first-match nerves, that’s true for me too.”

— Brazil coach Tite after the tournament favourites were held by Switzerland on Sunday.

“I’m proud of my lads. I hope this will mean we are taken seriously.”

— Swiss boss Vladimir Petkovic had a different take on the draw.

Mo? No problem: Cherchesov isn’t having any sleepless nights over the prospect of his side facing Mohamed Salah © AFP/File / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

“We are ready to stop Salah and we will.”

— Russia coach Staislav Cherchesov isn’t worried about Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who is expected to return from injury against the hosts on Tuesday.

“We will bounce back.”

— Germany’s official Twitter account is still confident despite the reigning champions’ opening loss to Mexico on Sunday.

“Jesus Christ, this is pretty cool.”

— Australia forward Daniel Arzani, at 19 the youngest player at the World Cup, as he prepared to answer his first questions in front of the media on Monday.

“It’s definitely surreal… you know? It kind of hits you sometimes when you realise the extraordinary has become the ordinary for you, when you walk out on to the park: (Antoine) Griezmann’s over there, (Paul) Pogba’s over there!”

— Arzani on making his World Cup debut against France.

